Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Dozens of homes without power in Norwich after electrical fire

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:14 AM October 1, 2022
Homes in north Suffolk have been left without electricity after a power cut

Homes in north Suffolk have been left without electricity after a power cut - Credit: Archant

Dozens of homes in Norwich have been left without power after an electrical fire overnight.

Emergency services were called to Earlham Road at about 2.45am today, October 1.

The fire had started in an underground electrical junction box and crews used hand appliances and a thermal image camera to extinguish the blaze.

This morning, 80 homes in the Earlham Road area have been left without power, according to UK Power Networks.

The power cut map is showing address from the University of East Anglia to The Cathedral of St John the Baptist have been affected.

UK Power Networks estimate power to return between 1pm and 2pm today.

Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a child's scooter was stolen from a business in Norwich

CCTV appeal launched after child's scooter stolen

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place at St Marks Church in Lakenham, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man stabbed in city churchyard

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Red Lion in Bishopgate, available to rent. Pic: Archant

'I will be forever proud' - Riverside city centre pub changes manager

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The three-vehicle crash happened on Atlantic Avenue

Person taken to hospital after car rolls on to roof in three-vehicle crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon