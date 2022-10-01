Dozens of homes without power in Norwich after electrical fire

Homes in north Suffolk have been left without electricity after a power cut - Credit: Archant

Dozens of homes in Norwich have been left without power after an electrical fire overnight.

Emergency services were called to Earlham Road at about 2.45am today, October 1.

The fire had started in an underground electrical junction box and crews used hand appliances and a thermal image camera to extinguish the blaze.

This morning, 80 homes in the Earlham Road area have been left without power, according to UK Power Networks.

The power cut map is showing address from the University of East Anglia to The Cathedral of St John the Baptist have been affected.

UK Power Networks estimate power to return between 1pm and 2pm today.