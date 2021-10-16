News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
News

Power cut hits Norwich city centre

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:27 PM October 16, 2021   
The power cut is affecting an area that cover much of the city centre of Norwich, including Chantry Place and Castle Museum.

The power cut is affecting an area that cover much of the city centre of Norwich. - Credit: UK Power Networks

A power cut has affected the centre of Norwich after a fault with an underground cable.

The power cut is due to a faulted underground cable on the high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.

More than 50 homes and businesses are reportedly affected by the outage, with NR1 3 and NR2 1 postcodes being hit.

Power is expected to return by 3pm.

The area affected covers Chantry Place, Norwich Castle, The Royal Arcade and the Market.

Norwich News

