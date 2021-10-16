Power cut hits Norwich city centre
Published: 1:27 PM October 16, 2021
- Credit: UK Power Networks
A power cut has affected the centre of Norwich after a fault with an underground cable.
The power cut is due to a faulted underground cable on the high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.
More than 50 homes and businesses are reportedly affected by the outage, with NR1 3 and NR2 1 postcodes being hit.
Power is expected to return by 3pm.
The area affected covers Chantry Place, Norwich Castle, The Royal Arcade and the Market.