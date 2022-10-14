Pottergate bones confirmed as ancient remains

Workmen discovered the bones while digging up a path - Credit: Grace Piercy/Archant

Bones discovered beneath a Norwich footpath earlier this week have been confirmed as ancient remains.

Part of Pottergate was being dug up for roadworks on the morning of Tuesday, October 11 when workmen found a collection of bones.

Crime scene investigators from Norfolk Police were called to examine the discovery outside St John the Baptist Church.

Workmen discovered the bones outside the 14th-century church - Credit: Contributed

The bones were removed from the site for examination to determine whether they were human and related to any open crimes.

Norfolk Police has confirmed that the bones found were "ancient" human remains.

They will now be passed on to the Norfolk Archaeology Service which will do a full inspection of the site.

The bones were removed and examined by CSI - Credit: Contributed

Barriers in Pottergate are in place and the hole the bones were found in remains open.

St John the Baptist Church, also known as St John Maddermarket, dates back to the 14th century and it is Grade I listed.

Volunteers in the church said that they were not surprised about the discovery as the churchyard would have once stretched well beyond its current footprint.