Will there be a light show at Carrow Road before matches this season?
- Credit: Paul Harding/PA Wire
Norwich City fans could be treated to a dazzling light show before games at Carrow Road this season.
Flashing lights beaming out of the stadium this week grabbed the attention of Canaries fans.
The football club has been working on new floodlights at the ground this summer ahead of the 2022/23 Championship season which begins this weekend.
And now eagle-eyed supporters have spotted what appeared to be a strobe effect light show taking place on Tuesday evening.
Other clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton have already successfully tried out light shows to ramp up the excitement before kick-off at home matches.
Norwich City has not denied a similar show could be coming to Carrow Road.
It is understood the club is keeping its options open by testing the lights to see what can be done with them.
Most Read
- 1 Passengers wait 24 hours for flight as TUI unable to confirm end to chaos
- 2 MP wants Norwich to host Eurovision 2023
- 3 Man parachutes from crane at Norwich Castle in the middle of the night
- 4 Passengers startled after plane forced to avert initial landing
- 5 Warning over increase in venomous 'false widows' in city
- 6 Chef opens New York-style sandwich stall at Norwich Market
- 7 Man denies murder of 58-year-old found dead with head wounds
- 8 Workers surprised by fireworks in city over lunchtime
- 9 Three city parks named among best in the UK
- 10 Norwich Pride 2022: Full list of road closures for parade
Videos circulating online on Tuesday showed the lights flashing on and off at a quick temp.
Among those who commented was Justin Williams who said: "I was at Carrow Park last night and could see the floodlights flashing but wasn't too sure why."