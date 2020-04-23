Search

Postman puts a smile on people’s faces by dressing up as superhero to celebrate charity milestone

PUBLISHED: 16:29 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 23 April 2020

Norwich postman Jonny Wilson, 38, on his Lakenham round dressed as Spider-Man. Picture: Lee Mills

Norwich postman Jonny Wilson, 38, on his Lakenham round dressed as Spider-Man. Picture: Lee Mills

Lee Mills

A postman has brought smiles to people’s faces young and old during lockdown by dressing up as a popular superhero.

Postman Jonny Wilson, 38, on his Lakenham round dressed as Spider-Man. Picture: Lee MillsPostman Jonny Wilson, 38, on his Lakenham round dressed as Spider-Man. Picture: Lee Mills

Jonny Wilson, 38, from Springfield Road in Heartsease, donned a Spider-Man costume during his 800-home round in Lakenham to celebrate reaching the £1,000 fundraising milestone for a children’s charity.

Postman Jonny Wilson, 38, on his Lakenham round dressed as Spider-Man. Picture: Lee MillsPostman Jonny Wilson, 38, on his Lakenham round dressed as Spider-Man. Picture: Lee Mills

The postman, who has four children, aged 10, 13, 16 and 19, is raising as much money as he can for Make-A-Wish UK by not shaving his facial hair from the beginning of this year until December 31.

Postman Jonny Wilson, 38, on his Lakenham round dressed as Spider-Man. Picture: Lee MillsPostman Jonny Wilson, 38, on his Lakenham round dressed as Spider-Man. Picture: Lee Mills

Make-A-Wish UK allows children with critical illnesses to fulfil life-long dreams.

Postman Jonny Wilson, 38, on his Lakenham round dressed as Spider-Man. Picture: Lee MillsPostman Jonny Wilson, 38, on his Lakenham round dressed as Spider-Man. Picture: Lee Mills

Mr Wilson, who has been a Royal Mail postman since 2006 and delivered round Lakenham for the past eight years, said: “I was a bit nervous beforehand. The reaction was brilliant. People were shouting and cheering. It was like a carnival atmosphere. There was a buzz.

Postman Jonny Wilson, 38, on his Lakenham round dressed as Spider-Man. Picture: Lee MillsPostman Jonny Wilson, 38, on his Lakenham round dressed as Spider-Man. Picture: Lee Mills

“Lakenham really gets involved in things like this. It is a good community to deliver for.

Norwich postman Jonny Wilson, 38, who is not shaving his facial hair for a year for charity. Picture: Lee MillsNorwich postman Jonny Wilson, 38, who is not shaving his facial hair for a year for charity. Picture: Lee Mills

“Every single person, whether they were five-years-old or over 60, laughed about it. It made people smile. For all the children stuck indoors during lockdown, it made their day.”

He has now raised nearly £1,800 and has promised to dress up as another character for his four-hour round, which he does on foot, when he raises £2,000.

“I’ll be a Disney princess - a very hairy one,” he added.

MORE: Royal Mail asks customers to give posties thumbs up

He hopes to do more physical challenges for the children’s charity including running the City of Norwich Half Marathon on October 25 dressed up as film character Forrest Gump.

The postman has raised over £4,000 for charities in the past, mainly through physical challenges, for Macmillan Cancer Support, Great Ormond Street Hospital and Cancer Research UK.

The father-of-four said: “It is an honour to do this. I’m happy to help them out.”

He thanked the support he has received so far from the community and his followers on Instagram and Facebook.

Mr Wilson said that people were very appreciative of postmen during the lockdown, partly because it was a rare moment of human interaction for some people who lived on their own.

To donate visit https://bit.ly/2x1U0Bv and for updates follow him on Instagram on @jonnywilson1981.

Topic Tags:

