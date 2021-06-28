Three staff members test positive for Covid at car auction house
Three positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed after a car auction house had to be temporarily closed.
East Anglian Motor Auctions [EAMA], located on Copper Smith Way in Wymondham, shut its offices on Friday afternoon.
A statement from the company has confirmed three staff members have had Covid cases.
"Our facilities have been cleaned and we have notified the authorities following three positive Covid staff tests," it adds.
"We continue to operate by telephone and email and to run our online Tuesday auction tomorrow and a full online sales programme next week."
The company apologised for any inconvenience caused as it announced the auction house was being closed on Friday.
The independent, family-run auction house moved to Wymondham from its Aylsham Road premises in 2006, having been set up in 1946.
