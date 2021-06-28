News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Three staff members test positive for Covid at car auction house

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:35 AM June 28, 2021   
The East Anglian Motor Auctions site in Wymondham 

The East Anglian Motor Auctions site in Wymondham - Credit: Google Maps

Three positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed after a car auction house had to be temporarily closed. 

East Anglian Motor Auctions [EAMA], located on Copper Smith Way in Wymondham, shut its offices on Friday afternoon

A statement from the company has confirmed three staff members have had Covid cases. 

"Our facilities have been cleaned and we have notified the authorities following three positive Covid staff tests," it adds. 

"We continue to operate by telephone and email and to run our online Tuesday auction tomorrow and a full online sales programme next week." 

The company apologised for any inconvenience caused as it announced the auction house was being closed on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

The independent, family-run auction house moved to Wymondham from its Aylsham Road premises in 2006, having been set up in 1946. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich
  2. 2 Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11
  3. 3 Man dies in Wymondham house fire
  1. 4 Could disused Norwich railway station return to serve new homes?
  2. 5 How A47 roadworks are affecting 999 services and businesses
  3. 6 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
  4. 7 Move to sell Norwich Airport Industrial Estate 'inevitable but regrettable'
  5. 8 Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze
  6. 9 City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing
  7. 10 Council-owned Norwich airport industrial estate to be sold off
Coronavirus
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cortege arriving at Tesco supermarket.

Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker

Maurice Gray

Logo Icon
Shoppers wait to return to H&M in Ipswich

H&M Norwich store to reopen with new departments

Sarah Hussain

person
Poor state of Cathedral hotel Norwich

'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Sprowston from 2010.

Talks to take place over swimming pool as residents back bid

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus