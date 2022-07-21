Video
Neighbours walk through destruction of Poringland fire
- Credit: Maya Derrick
Neighbours in West View, on the edge of Poringland, have reflected on the blaze which ripped through their gardens and homes.
This footage shows the destruction left by the quick-spreading blaze.
James Thornton battled the inferno with neighbours as it swept up their gardens, doing everything they could to protect their homes.
The dad-of-three said: "It's very sad to see what's happened.
"I don't know how I feel, to be honest."
James said that he feels sorry for those in a worse-off position than his family and immediate neighbours.
He admitted he hasn't yet thought of how he will move on and rebuild his life after the catastrophic blaze.
"The fundraisers are great as there are certainly three properties where none of them have any of their memories left," he said.
"You can't buy memories and keepsakes back, but if they can have some funding towards building their lives back again, that would be greatly received I'm sure.
"All I know is everyone jumped in and did what they can.
"It's impressive, human nature. So many times you start losing faith in people.
"The compassion I have for my neighbours now is completely different.
"It was a magnificent effort from all involved."
Graham Gibson lives two doors down from the Thornton family.
Speaking at the bottom of his scorched garden, he said: "I come down here and reflect on what actually happened.
"Emotions are starting to come in now.
"I don't want to leave home. One little spark and it could happen again.
"It's a bit surreal.
"We just went into survival mode. We weren't prepared to let our houses go.
"When you look down the road and you see the devastation that could've happened to all of these houses - you just like to think that you played some part in keeping the fire at bay.
"It does get to you emotionally.
"The fire service was really good and they were stretched to their limits
"We've got the big clear-up now.
"There are people down the road that have lost everything.
"Hopefully we can move on and rebuild. It's never going to go away."