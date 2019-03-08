Police continue to investigate death of popular cyclist who was hit by car

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family. Archant

Police continue to investigate the death of a well-known village cyclist who died after being hit by a car.

Sze Ming Cheung, 44, died in Swannington on June 7 last year.

Mr Cheung was cycling along Reepham Road when he was involved in a crash with a grey Nissan Navara.

At the inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on June 20 last year, the medical cause of death was given as trauma as a result of a road traffic collision.

At a pre inquest review on Thursday, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said investigations into his death are ongoing and adjourned the hearing for another review to take place on July 7.

Mr Cheung was a well-known restaurant owner in Hellesdon - he ran Casey's fish and chip shop in Reepham Road and the next door Chung Hing Chinese take away with his family.

A keen runner, Mr Cheung was a member of Norwich Road Runners, Coltishall Jaguars and was a regular at Catton Park Run.

He had been training for an iron man race in Italy on a bike he had built at the time of his death.