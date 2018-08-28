15,500 hand-made poppies in church’s poignant memorial

A display of thousands of poppies at St Peter Mancroft Church, in Norwich, to mark the centenary of WW1. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

It is a flower synonymous with conflict and the battlefields of the First World War.

Now, a display of 15,500 handmade poppies, each one representing a person killed in the conflict and named on the Norfolk memorial, has gone on display in St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich city centre.

Located in the church’s First World War chapel, the poppies have been made from a range of materials and by people across the world, including 1,500 from America and Taiwan.

Sarah Salmon, who co-ordinated the project for Norfolk County Council’s libraries and information service, said: “We wanted to create something special in remembrance of those who died, by making an individual poppy for each person and we’re grateful to everyone who has contributed.”

The poppies will be displayed in the church until October 30, before being split into smaller displays and distributed across Norfolk’s 47 libraries and eight mobile libraries in November.

