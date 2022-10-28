Poll launched to name Deer Park's newborn foal

Kathy Branson, chairwoman of the Deer Park Action Group, at the park at Old Catton with the newborn foal and mother - Credit: Denise Bradley

The public is being offered the chance to name a new foal born at a beloved park in the city.

The male black and white horse was born at the Deer Park in Old Catton on Tuesday.

The newborn male foal at Deer Park, Old Catton - Credit: Denise Bradley

A poll has been created consisting of 17 names put forward by the community.

Options include Balroc - warrior filled with love and hope - Spartacus, Charity and Justice, inspired by Anna Sewell's Black Beauty.

It comes following a campaign lead by the Deer Park Action Group to save the site from being developed after it was purchased by Devlin Developments.

Richard Potter, Conservative district councillor for Old Catton and Sprowston West said: "We went down to see the foal on Tuesday and there were many others who had the same idea. The Deer Park saga has really helped bring the community together.

Richard Potter, district councillor for Old Catton - Credit: Richard Potter

"Regardless of party preferences or political allegiances, it's something we can all unite behind."

Those who would like to have their say can vote on the poll on the Deer Park Action Group's website. Voting closes at 5pm on Monday, October 31.