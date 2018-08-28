Search

Your chance to quiz the prime minister

PUBLISHED: 12:26 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:26 29 November 2018

Prime minister Theresa May is going to answer your questions ahead of the Brexit vote Photo: PA / Liam McBurney

The prime minister is battling to convince the nation her Brexit deal is the best option for Britain.

And as part of her charm offensive, Theresa May will be answering our readers’ questions on Brexit.

How will leaving the European Union impact your life? Is your business set to suffer, or boom, because of Brexit? Will your summer holiday cost more? Do you want the government to just get on with it? How will the big industries and agriculture thrive after we leave Europe?

As Mrs May tries to build support for her plan to pass through the Commons on December 11 your questions could prove vital.

Email richard.porritt@archant.co.uk before 1pm on December 3 and your question could be one of the eight the PM answers in this newspaper next week.

