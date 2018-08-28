Search

Work due to start on Norfolk bridge which was closed following health and safety concerns

PUBLISHED: 16:53 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 28 January 2019

A bridge at Lenwade remains fenced off after it was closed due to health and safety concerns. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

Work is to start this week to help make a bridge safe after it was closed due to health and safety concerns.

The bridge at Lenwade, along Marriott’s Way, was closed to the public in December due to rotting timber.

In a statement Norfolk County Council said the bridge, near Porters Lane, was closed following an inspection by engineers.

They said the closure was prompted by “structural weakness” in the decking discovered during a routine inspection on December 5.

But the council said work is to get underway to carry out safety improvements.

A spokesman said: “Work will start this week to make the bridge safe for pedestrians to use, and for cyclists to walk their bicycles across. The current diversion for horses and their riders will remain in place until further work is carried out. We would like to thank people for their patience as we carry out this essential maintenance.”

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

