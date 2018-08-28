Search

Wish list to get better transport in and around Norwich to be revealed

PUBLISHED: 13:46 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 03 January 2019

Buses in Norwich's Castle Meadow. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Buses in Norwich's Castle Meadow. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A wish list of transport schemes which council bosses would want to see happen in and around Norwich if the city is sucessful in its bid for a share of £840m will be revealed this month.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling. Pic: Jonathan Brady/PA WireTransport secretary Chris Grayling. Pic: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Greater Norwich has been named as one of 10 cities which will go head to head for a slice of the government’s Transforming Cities fund.

At the heart of Transport for Norwich’s bid are three key bus routes, which would connect Norwich International Airport to Broadland Business Park, Wymondham to Sprowston and Easton to Rackheath.

Smart ticketing, cleaner vehicles, real-time information and faster journey times could all be made possible if the government stumps up the cash.

Greater Norwich was put on the Department for Transport’s Transforming Cities Fund shortlist in September, and is getting £50,000 and support from government officers to develop the next stage of the bid.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said Norwich had already made a “strong start” in outlining why it should get a share of the money.

But as part of the next stage of the application, this month will see council bosses reveal the schemes they intend to submit for the first phase of funding.

The details are under wraps, but bus route improvements are likely to figure.

At a recent meeting of Norwich City Council, a member of the public asked if the authority would install a bus stop on Theatre Street, near the Theatre Royal.

Mike Stonard, the council’s cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth, said, that had been considered when changes were recently made to bus routes.

However, he said here was an issue over whether a bus stop in the street would create conflict in the case of the need for emergency evacuation from the theatre.

But he said: “On the key things the local authority is asking to improve is public transport and one of the peices of work being done as part of the Transforming Cities bid is to see if new bus stops could be created in the city centre.

“I cannot, at this time, give a commitment, however, Theatre Street is certainly one of the areas which we will look to see if extra bus stops can be provided as we take things forward.”

Topic Tags:

