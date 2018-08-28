Watchdogs give ‘good’ rating to all 34 NorseCare homes and care schemes in Norfolk

Residents and staff from Westfields care home in Swaffham. Pic: NorseCare. NorseCare

Inspectors have said that all 34 of the county’s residential homes and housing with care schemes run by an arms-length Norfolk County Council company are good.

Following recent inspections at care homes and housing with care schemes operated by NorseCare, inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have provided ‘good’ ratings at all of them.

NorseCare provides care and support in more than 1,400 residential care homes and 15 housing with care schemes, including Mayflower Court at the Bowthorpe Care Village, Lydia Eva Court in Gorleston, Woodlands in King’s Lynn, St Nicholas House in Dereham and Westfields in Swaffham.

Karen Knight, managing director of NorseCare, said: “This really is a phenomenal achievement for our homes and schemes. It recognises the incredible daily efforts of our dedicated care staff as well as the focus and commitment of our support teams.

“To be currently ranked as the number one care provider as a result of very thorough CQC inspections is great news for our staff and for the people receiving our care and support.”

When compared to other care companies which operate more than 15 care homes, NorseCare are the only care provider in England and Wales with all of their homes rated as good or above by the CQC.

Many of the homes and schemes provide support for people living with dementia.

NorseCare was formed by Norfolk County Council in 2011. It employs more than 1,600 staff across the homes and schemes.

Andrew Proctor, leader of the council, said: “I am extremely proud of this achievement by NorseCare. There is a continuing drive for excellence and high quality within all of their homes.

“This is reflected in their high CQC ratings and is an extremely positive indication of how NorseCare continues to provide excellent care for all the people who live with them.”

However, one of the care homes which was rated good, could be set to close.

Norse Care said a review of its residential homes had identified the cost of Burnam House, in Terrington St John, was particularly high.

Consultation over the care home’s future, which could lead to its closure and people being moved elsewhere, recently ended.