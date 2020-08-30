Clean-up operation to remove rubbish left by Travellers on city park

Travellers who moved on a popular park area in Norwich have left before council action was taken to move them on.

The group of Travellers who moved on to Danby Close parkland. Picture: Archant. The group of Travellers who moved on to Danby Close parkland. Picture: Archant.

Nine caravans towed by 4x4 vehicles and vans arrived and set up camp on open space near to the children’s playground in Eaton Rise, on August 24.

It is believed the Travellers used a gated access point on Danby Close to access the green space, which belongs to Norwich City Council.

Prior to the group leaving on Friday, a council spokesman had said it was “taking steps to move the vehicles on”.

Concerns from neighbouring residents about rubbish left on the site has prompted a clean-up operation.

James Wright, Liberal Democrat group leader at Norwich City Council, said: “It could be worse, but there is still quite a lot both in the park and into Danby Woods. I have contacted the council to see if we can get this cleared as soon as possible to enable people to start fully using the park again.”