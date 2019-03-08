Search

Travellers ordered to leave park and ride as council serves notice

PUBLISHED: 16:31 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 21 October 2019

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

A group of Travellers has been ordered to move on by the county council after setting up camp in a park and ride near Norwich.

As of Monday morning, around a dozen caravans, motor homes and similar vehicles were stationed on the Harford Park and Ride car park near Norwich, close to the A47.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council has now confirmed that a notice has been served on the group, ordering them to vacate the site.

They said: "We have served notice and will follow all of our usual procedures."

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "We have been made aware of an encampment of Travellers on the Harford Park and Ride in Norwich.

"We are monitoring the situation and are liaising with the county council as they assess the site."

It is not clear at this stage how much time the notice gives the group to vacate the car park.

