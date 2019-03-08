Green light given to £1.75m revamp of Tombland area

An artist's impression of how Tombland could look. Pic: Transport for Norwich Transport for Norwich

A major revamp of one of Norwich's most historic areas has been given the go ahead, despite some local objection.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tombland toilet. Photo: Google Maps Tombland toilet. Photo: Google Maps

Councillors have given the green light to a £1.75m revamp of part of Tombland, which will see - among other changes - the demolition of the disused public toilets.

You may also want to watch:

The scheme, which will be in part financed by the Transforming Cities Fund should a bid for the cash be successful, will see new public space opened and the removal of the one-way loading and taxi road.

It will also see the Tombland bus stop moved along the road onto Upper King Street, which proved a point of contention in discussions.

However, members of a joint committee of county and city councillors gave the scheme the green light.

Mike Stonard, one of the city councillors on the committee, said: "This is something I have wanted to see for some time and will open up one of the most historically significant parts of the city."