Tombland area in line for another £1.3m shake-up - three years on from previous scheme

Part of Tombland in Norwich is in line for a £1.3m shake-up. Picture: Simon Finlay

Public drinking facilities, lit-up pavements and the flushing away of a disused toilet block have all been touted as part of a £1.3m shake-up for part of Norwich city centre.

Tombland in Norwich, after the completion of roadworks in 2015. Picture: Simon Finlay Tombland in Norwich, after the completion of roadworks in 2015. Picture: Simon Finlay

Three years after completing a £1m traffic overhaul of the Tombland area, Transport for Norwich (TfN) has unveiled yet another scheme to revamp the street, with the aim of improving conditions for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users.

And while the previous scheme focused on the part closest to Wensum Street, this scheme addresses a section joining Queen Street - known as the Tombland Triangle.

The ambitious proposals would see a section of the road currently used for parking and loading closed to traffic, clearing a larger pedestriansed area in front of the restaurants.

This area would then be paved, with the possibility of ground level lighting and some cobble stones being included in the design, along with trees and public seating.

The closed toilets in Tombland. Photo: Ian Gallagher The closed toilets in Tombland. Photo: Ian Gallagher

Meanwhile, the future of a disused toilet block looks certain to be sealed in the proposals, with all three options calling for it to finally be demolished - six years on from its closure.

However, the same can not be said about the telephone boxes at the site, which are listed features.

The proposals also include the possibility of a former drinking fountain being brought back into use, which is built into an obelisk close to the toilets but has been out of action for several years.

In each of three proposals, the obelisk is touted as a potential central feature of the new area.

A TfN spokesman said: “Proposals for Tombland being considered at next week’s meeting are designed to extend the benefits delivered by the first phase of improvements in 2015.

“The aim is to make the area easier to navigate on foot and by bike and to provide better access to buses and coaches.

“If approved to consult, we’ll be asking people in the new year for their views to help shape the final plans.”

However, while it is hoped the scheme could be delivered by 2021, if the city is unsuccessful in its bid for a share of the government’s Transforming Cities Fund, the proposals could be scrapped.