Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Tombland £1.3m regeneration would just be two-thirds of a job done for council

PUBLISHED: 15:45 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:45 20 December 2018

Part of Tombland in Norwich is in line for a £1.3m shake-up. Picture: Simon Finlay

Part of Tombland in Norwich is in line for a £1.3m shake-up. Picture: Simon Finlay

It is a £1.3m scheme that would see a major overhaul to one of the most historic areas of Norwich city centre.

Mike Stonard. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMike Stonard. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And it follows a separate scheme two years earlier, which saw major changes made to traffic movement in the area - costing close to £1m as well.

However, if Norwich City Council’s latest regeneration plans for Tombland go ahead, it would only be two-thirds of the way to fulfilling the areas full potential.

This is the view of city councillor Mike Stonard, cabinet member for growth, as members of the Norwich highways agency committee agreed to press ahead with a scheme consultation.

The proposals would see the creation of a new open space in the area, removing the disused public toilets and closing the one-way road currently used for loading and as a taxi rank.

Mr Stonard said: “I am delighted this is something we are looking at and making better use of the Tombland area has been a personal ambition of mine for a long time.

“Although this is a traffic scheme, it has environmental merits as well and will maximise an area of the city of great historic importance. It is potentially very beautiful with important landmarks like the memorial, which is blighted by paraphernalia.

“I’m really excited by this, which would take us two-thirds of the way towards creating a Tombland of how it should be - a jewel in the crown of the city.”

Members of the committee agreed to start gathering views on the scheme, before a final proposal can be prepared.

Sue Sands, one of the committee’s city council members, raised concerns about an aspect of the scheme which would see part of Queen Street made two-way leading up to Ethelbert Gate. She had concerns about vehicles having difficulties turning when the gate is closed.

However, Bruce Bentley, one of the city council’s transportation planners, said: “We have learned with other schemes that once they are aware there is nowhere to go, they will not use the road.”

The consultation is scheduled to begin in the new year and will be accompanied by a public exhibition.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Most Read

Dunmow woman, 22, dies after M11 crash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said that a Dunmow woman has died following a collision on the M11, near Trumpington.

Rare photos of Live Aid stars to go under the hammer at auction room

Spandau Ballet

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Thaxted

The collision took place on the B184 at Thaxted.

Indian restaurant curries favour at awards night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shop assistant threatened with an alleged pistol at Hatfield Broad Oak shop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Physio’s to attempt 96 mile run for Norfolk cancer charity

Two physiotherapists at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) are running the West Highland Way in Scotland to raise funds for The Big C. Picture: Lewis Weatherburn

Tombland £1.3m regeneration would just be two-thirds of a job done for council

Part of Tombland in Norwich is in line for a £1.3m shake-up. Picture: Simon Finlay

Fears £650k traffic shake-up for outer ring road could make matters worse

Rush hour traffic in Colman Road. A new scheme aims to stop the congestion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists