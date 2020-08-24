Pop-up high street in town park gives traders a boost

John Fisher, Thorpe St Andrew town mayor, at a pop-up high street set up to help traders affected by coronavirus held in Fitzmaurice Park on Saturday (August 22). Picture: Thomas Foreman. Archant

A pop-up high street was set up in a town park to help businesses which have suffered during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A pop-up high street to help traders affected by coronavirus was held in Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew on Saturday (August 22). Picture: Thomas Foreman. A pop-up high street to help traders affected by coronavirus was held in Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew on Saturday (August 22). Picture: Thomas Foreman.

The initiative was brought about by Thorpe St Andrew Town Council and took place on Saturday (August 22) at Fitzmaurice Park, on Pound Lane, with more than 30 traders taking part.

The free event was also organised Broadland District Council.

Thomas Foreman, town clerk, said: “The idea was for local businesses, unable to trade because of lockdown, or those just starting up, to give them an opportunity to trade locally in an open-air environment, with social distancing precautions already in place for them.

“It was very successful. There was a steady stream of people attending through the day,” he said.

A pop-up high street to help traders affected by coronavirus was held in Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew on Saturday (August 22). Picture: Thomas Foreman. A pop-up high street to help traders affected by coronavirus was held in Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew on Saturday (August 22). Picture: Thomas Foreman.

A mix of businesses - from roofers to day nurseries to first aid trainers - set up stalls at the market.

Mr Foreman said the council hopes to organise another such event at some time in the future.

A pop-up high street to help traders affected by coronavirus was held in Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew on Saturday (August 22). Picture: Thomas Foreman. A pop-up high street to help traders affected by coronavirus was held in Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew on Saturday (August 22). Picture: Thomas Foreman.

You may also want to watch: