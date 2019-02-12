Search

City’s Sudanese community demonstrates against president’s regime

PUBLISHED: 19:18 19 February 2019

A Sudanese demonstration took place in Norwich. Photo: Julia Crockatt.

A Sudanese demonstration took place in Norwich. Photo: Julia Crockatt.

Archant



Norwich’s Sudanese community came together to show their solidarity against the alleged injustices of President Omar al-Bashir’s regime.

In Norwich, more than 30 demonstrators gathered outside City Hall on Tuesday afternoon to voice their discontent at the current situation and show their support for those involved in the continuing unrest in Sudan.

President Omar al-Bashir’s has ruled Sudan for almost 30 years, but in the last three months the East African country has witnessed increasing discontent over corruption and discrimination, initially sparked by rising food prices.

Uprisings and violence followed, with Amnesty International reporting that 37 protesters were shot dead by Sudan’s security forces last December.

A Sudanese demonstration took place in Norwich. Photo: Julia CrockattA Sudanese demonstration took place in Norwich. Photo: Julia Crockatt

At the Norwich event, chants and mega-phones attracted a crowd and demonstrators carried posters painted with the words ‘freedom, peace, justice’.

The demonstrators said they hope to organise similar rallies across the UK in cities including Manchester and London.

Omar al-Ameen, one of the protest’s organisers, said: “We intend to return every weekend until the regime has ended. It’s to show support for our people at home.”

