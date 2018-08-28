Traffic fears dominate safer neighbourhood meeting

Speed concerns were the main topic of discussion at the meeting. Picture: Ian Burt

A community meeting was dominated by concerns over speeding and traffic management as police revealed more than 100 motorists were caught over the limit in Spixworth in the last quarter of 2018.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A well-attended safer neighbourhood action panel (SNAP) meeting for Hellesdon, Horsford, St Faiths and Spixworth has learnt police prosecuted 108 drivers between September and December of last year after they were caught speeding in the village.

In Hellesdon nine drivers were prosecuted in Horsford three drivers faced prosecutions and in St Faiths three drivers were prosecuted after being caught speeding through the village by a mobile police unit.

One of the main talking points at the meeting held in Spixworth Village Hall last night, members of the audience raised concerns about the number of motorists speeding through their villages despite efforts to encourage drivers to stick to the speed limit.

A spokesman for Spixworth community speed watch group said: “We are extremely committed, we try to be get out twice a week with the six of us, we have managed 20 hours and in that time we have recorded 123 vehicles doing 35mph or above.

“But we are not even touching the tip of the iceberg.”

Sue Prutton, chairman of Hellesdon parish council who is also involved in the community’s speed watch team said in the parish’s group hoped to maintain their visibility in the area and add a third area to the roads they already cover.

Following the discussion the SNAP panel voted to continue supporting and reporting back on the success of community speed watch teams across the parishes to the next meeting.

Concerns over HGV vehicles and traffic management along Drayton High Road also proved a big talking point at the meeting, with people living along the road pushing for a meeting with members of Norfolk County Council and highways officials to get their worries over the roads increased traffic levels addressed.

A plan for police to work with members of staff and pupils from Hellesdon High School to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the area was also discussed.