Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Speed cameras on A149 Prince Philip crash road were delayed by council - against wishes of Norfolk’s police chief

18 January, 2019 - 18:06
Media gather at the roadside of the A149 at Babingley where the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, had an accident. Photo: Emily Prince

Media gather at the roadside of the A149 at Babingley where the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, had an accident. Photo: Emily Prince

Archant

The installation of speed cameras on the road where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a crash was put on hold - against the wishes of Norfolk’s chief constable - because county councillors raised concerns.

Norfolk’s Safety Camera Partnership Board, made up of the police, Norfolk County Council, and the office of Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner, agreed to fund and put speed cameras on the A149 between Castle Rising and Snettisham in 2016.

But local county councillors Stuart Dark, a former Met Police officer, Andrew Jamieson and Michael Chenery were upset the first they knew about the scheme was when they read about it in the Eastern Daily Press.

They wanted more consultation with their communities and the chance to explore alternatives, so a decision was made by the county council to suspend the scheme.

The installation of the cameras - and a speed limit reduction on the approach to the B1439 junction at Babingley, where Prince Philip’s crash happened on Thursday - was only agreed by county councillors yesterday.

Norfolk chief constable Simon Bailey. PIC: Neil PerryNorfolk chief constable Simon Bailey. PIC: Neil Perry

Mr Dark, Mr Jamieson and Mr Chenery had tabled questions including seeking reassurances the cameras would not be a “cash cow” and that there should be a better process for involving councillors.

But, when Norfolk police were asked about whether the cameras could have been installed sooner, they issued a statement which revealed how the constabulary had clashed with the council over the delays.

The police statement said: “We have continuously been in support of road safety improvements on the A149 between Castle Rising and Snettisham.

“In 2016, the decision to fund and proceed with the scheme was agreed by the Safety Camera Partnership Board, which is a multi-agency partnership of the police, Norfolk County Council and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

“As with all such schemes there is an appropriate process to follow which can be lengthy, however at every stage we have expressed a strong desire to proceed with the implementation of average speed cameras in a bid to improve road safety.

“Following concerns raised by councillors, a decision was made by the county council to suspend the scheme.

“This decision was not agreed to by the police and was against the expressed wishes of the chief constable, clearly outlined in a letter to the county council in September 2018.”

In that letter of September 2018, Mr Bailey asked how the views of the local councillors had been allowed to overturn a previous decision which was based on evidence and analysis.

The force said: “While it is regrettable there has been a delay, we fully welcome today’s decision by the environment, development and transport committee to approve the scheme.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

‘His leg was stuck under the steering wheel’: How my hero grandad rescued Prince Philip, says Queenie, 9

Glen Watson, 58, helped to pull Prince Philip out of his car after the crash in Sandringham, with his granddaughter Queenie Powell, 9. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Birmingham – Injury-hit Canaries bid for home boost

Norwich City return to home Championship action for the first time this year, when Birmingham City visit Carrow Road.

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mystery surrounds how a damaged car ended up blocking a pathway

The car that was discovered in Norwich. Picture: Staff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists