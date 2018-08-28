Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Swift action sees council avoid punishment over bin lorry MOT mishap

PUBLISHED: 14:01 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:01 10 December 2018

Kay Mason Billig, South Norfolk cabinet member. Picture: Archant Library

Kay Mason Billig, South Norfolk cabinet member. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

A council which mistakenly allowed vans and bin lorries on the road for three months without valid MOTs has to date escaped punishment.

In September it emerged that seven vehicles serving South Norfolk Council’s Ketteringham Depot were being used on the road without MOT certificates - due to a clerical error by officers.

The mistake came as a result of a typing error, which led to the council incorrectly believing two bin lorries and five vans were due for inspection in May 2019, when in reality the certificates had expired at the end of May 2018.

On discovering what had happened, the council immediately removed the vehicles from use until they had been re-inspected, but by this point they had been on the road illegally for three months.

However, it can now be revealed that no action has been taken against the council by either the police or the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

A police spokesman said: “Should the vehicles have been found on the road without a valid MOT, a fixed penalty notice would have been issued immediately.

“We do not routinely investigate retrospective road traffic offences of this nature, in particular when positive action is taken as soon as the error is identified.”

On Thursday, July, 12 one of vans was involved in a collision with a car on the A146, near Loddon, but investigations into this incident are still ongoing. However, the typing error was not discovered until Friday, August 31.

South Norfolk cabinet member Kay Mason Billig, said: “As soon as we were made aware of the situation, we checked all our fleet immediately and pulled the small number of affected vehicles off the road.

“We regularly safety check all our vehicles and those affected all passed their MOTs without any issues.

“We have looked at all our procedures and have taken steps to ensure this administrative error does not happen again.”

Matthew Barker, DVSA eastern enforcement delivery manager said: “Alongside the police, DVSA will prosecute or fine drivers or operators who use vehicles on the road without an MOT certificate.

“However, DVSA does not comment on any investigations that might be ongoing.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Updated Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Opinion Michael Bailey: Farke time, Carrow Roard and Norwich City’s key couple – Six things learned from beating brave Bolton

Nothing can wipe the smile off faces at Norwich City, as Championship win number 13 of the season arrived against Bolton to maintain the Canaries' stunning campaign to date. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide