Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Shoreditch-inspired’ shipping container scheme for derelict land in city centre given go ahead

PUBLISHED: 16:55 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 10 January 2019

An artist's impression for what the Under The Flyover scheme could look like. Photo: Columbia Threadneedle

An artist's impression for what the Under The Flyover scheme could look like. Photo: Columbia Threadneedle

Columbia Threadneedle

A seldom-used piece of land close to Anglia Square in Norwich is to be transformed into a trendy Shoreditch-style development.

Under the flyover on Magdalen Street. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Under the flyover on Magdalen Street. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Councillors have given the go ahead to Columbia Threadneedle’s ‘Under the Flyover’ scheme, which will see more than a dozen converted shipping containers installed on a derelict piece of land under the St Crispins Road flyover.

The containers will then be made available to retailers, bars and pop-up businesses, while also providing outdoor leisure and performance space.

Tracey Armitage, the council’s case officer for the application, told members the vision for the site included the possibility of it hosting film screenings, family orientated events and Sunday lunch meets.

The committee was also told the 19 shipping containers may end up being used by businesses displaced during construction work on the £271m Anglia Square revamp - should the scheme go ahead.

All but one member voted in favour of the scheme, with Hugo Malik, councillor for the Nelson ward, abstaining.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

Investigation launched following ram raid on building society

The aftermath of the ramraid at the Nationwide branch in Ramsey.

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a possible serious injury after a crash in Wisbech this morning (January 7). The single-vehicle collision happened at the Walton Road junction with Lynn Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICING / FACEBOOK.

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Criminal charges laid over garage death of workman

David Nelson died at AD Hurst and Son in Upwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Wisbech skate park should be ready for action by February

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Bid for £1m Norwich bus station revamp, new £1.5m roundabout and city bike share scheme lodged

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Timm Klose reveals what’s annoying him most about Norwich City’s stunning season so far

Timm Klose has been impressive this season - just like Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

This is what you can pick up for free on a food sharing app in Norwich

The OLIO app allows people to advertise food they don't want. Photo: Annabel Staff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists