Seven places in Norwich expecting roadworks or closures

PUBLISHED: 08:17 27 July 2019

Elm Hill is one of seven new places where roadworks will be placed in Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan

Elm Hill is one of seven new places where roadworks will be placed in Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan

Archant 2019

One of the city's oldest and most recognisable streets has been included in a variety of new roadwork schemes confirmed for the coming months.

Norwich City Council has revealed details of seven schemes which will take place in the city between now and the end of the year - on top of a range of others being carried out.

The latest schemes revealed are as follows:

- Elm Hill - Monday, August 12 until Thursday, November 14

Part of the road will be blocked off close to its junction with The Monastery to allow for building works.

A one-way restriction between The Monastery and Wensum Street will be temporarily lifted to allow traffic to be diverted.

Traffic will be diverted via Princes Street, Tombland and Wensum Street.

- Onley Street - 8am until 6pm on Tuesday, August 13

Works to repair a manhole cover and frame will be made close to the junction with Gloucester Street.

Traffic will be diverted along Durham Street.

- Opie Street - Monday, August 12 until Saturday, November 30.

Vehicles will be temporarily stopped from parking or unloading on the Castle Meadow end of the road to allow a welfare unit to be put on place on the road.

You may also want to watch:

- Branford Road - Saturday, July 27 until Saturday, August 2

Close to its junction with Sprowston Road to allow BT to install a duct.

The following alternative routes are available.

1) via Sprowston Road, Bell Road and Silver Road

2) via Spencer Street, Northcote Road, Silver Road, Bell Road and Sprowston Road

- Chamberlin Road - Monday, July 29 until Friday, August 16

From its junction with Chamberlin Close for 100m, to allow for new power connections to be installed.

Traffic will be diverted via St Clements Hill, Elm Grove Lane and Angel Road

- Knowland Grove - Monday, July 29 until Saturday, August 2

Footpath works between the end of the road at its Gentry Place junction to allow gas servicing works to be carried out.

- Nelson Street - Wednesday, July 31 until Saturday, August 2

Close to the junction with West End Street to allow new water connections to be installed.

Traffic will be diverted down West End Street, Old Palace Road and Armes Street

