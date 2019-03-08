Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Spectators may be startled' - Plans unveiled for new sculpture close to UEA Broad

PUBLISHED: 13:24 16 August 2019

How Laurence Edwards' Man of Stones could look in near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson Architects

How Laurence Edwards' Man of Stones could look in near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson Architects

Hudson Archietects

A towering bronze man designed by an acclaimed Suffolk sculptor could be the latest addition to the array of artworks displayed around the University of East Anglia's campus.

How Laurence Edwards' Man of Stones could look in near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson ArchitectsHow Laurence Edwards' Man of Stones could look in near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson Architects

However, the proposed location of Laurence Edwards' Man of Stones is proving contentious, with concern the looming figure could prove startling if it gets the go ahead.

The Sainsbury's Centre for Visual Arts has applied to Norwich City Council for permission to install the 8ft bronze statue alongside a public footpath close to the UEA Broad, nestled among some adjacent trees and bushes.

And while planning papers submitted with the application admit it may be startling, it is hoped passers-by will embrace the figure as a "guardian" of the broad.

The scheme's design and access statement says: "The figure is site-specific to this location.

Map showing the proposed location for a new sculpture near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson ArchitectsMap showing the proposed location for a new sculpture near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson Architects

"The spectator may initially be startled by the sight of this figure emerging from nature but it is anticipated this will be followed by a more benign or even celebratory response and the figure will be seen a guardian offering protection to its watery home.

You may also want to watch:

"Less a haunting presence and more a blessing."

The sculpture has been designed by Mr Edwards, whose studio is in Halesworth, using materials gathered from the very area it is proposed to be placed including sticks, twigs and stones.

These materials are then moulded together using clay before being cast in bronze, should the city grant planning permission.

If it does, the sculpture would become the latest in a host of outdoor installations around the campus, as part of the SCVA's Sculpture Park.

It would also not be the first time an installation's position has sparked controversy on the campus.

In 2017, the centre came under criticism after a Sir Antony Gormley sculpture of a man was stood at the edge of the university library's roof.

Man of Stones by Laurence Edwards, which could be displayed near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson ArchitectsMan of Stones by Laurence Edwards, which could be displayed near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson Architects

The Sainsbury's Centre for Visual Arts and the sculptor have been approached for comment.

Most Read

‘Eerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Most Read

‘Eerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

TEAM NEWS: Hernandez set for long term layoff after freak knee injury in fall at home

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez has suffered a knee injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City v Newcastle United - Press Conference RECAP

Norwich City defender Timm Klose missed the opening game at Liverpool with a hip problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teenage hacker who targeted ‘high profile’ Instagram accounts ordered to hand over £400,000

Elliott Gunton was given 20 months in prison for computer hacking offences. Picture: Getty Images

‘Spectators may be startled’ - Plans unveiled for new sculpture close to UEA Broad

How Laurence Edwards' Man of Stones could look in near the UEA Broad. Picture: Hudson Architects

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists