Why were the water levels of the River Wensum lower at the weekend? Could it happen again?

The River Wensum in Norwich. It was reported levels were lower on Sunday Picture: Denise Bradley copyright: Archant 2014

Seemingly lower levels of the River Wensum are no cause for alarm, the Environment Agency has said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Concerns were raised that the water levels of the river were particularly low in Norwich at the weekend, with a regular visitor estimating it as “1.2 to 1.5m lower” than he had ever seen it.

However, an EA spokesman said: “The flow is normal for the time of year - and actually twice the rate of flow observed in July at the peak of the hot weather.

“The low levels appear to be tidal, due to a combination of neap tides and consecutive negative tidal surges, which had an impact throughout Broadland on Sunday.

“This weather event effectively allowed stored water to drain continuously over two consecutive tidal surges. The extended period over which the system was able to drain was an uncommon event and resulted in temporarily low levels.”

The spokesman added the low levels could also happen on Tuesday, but that there was “no risk of flooding”.