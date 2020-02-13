Search

Chloe Smith tasked with keeping the union together in new role

PUBLISHED: 18:21 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 13 February 2020

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has got a new government job. Picture: Boo Marshall Photography

Norwich MP Chloe Smith has landed a top government job.

Ms Smith will take on the role of minister of state for the constitution and devolution after prime minister Boris Johnson's dramatic cabinet reshuffle which also saw the chancellor dumped from Number 11.

The Norwich North MP's new job is a promotion from her former role as parliamentary secretary for the cabinet office.

She takes over from the PM who appointed himself in to the job - with a slightly different title - when he entered Number 10.

One of Ms Smith's first jobs will be to oversee a new £5 million advertising campaign which will involve the government attempting to "love-bomb" the Scottish people to stay in the UK.

There could also be work focusing on Boris Johnson's much-derided proposals for a new bridge between Ireland and Scotland.

Ms Smith said: "I'm delighted to become senior minister for the Constitution and Devolution. I've held the Constitution brief under three governments now and am passionate about these serious issues. The Constitution is crucial today for all of us in a prosperous United Kingdom, from Norwich to Newry to Newport to the Northern Isles, and I'm looking forward to cracking on."

