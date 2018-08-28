Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Relief for city pub as councillors decide against calling last orders

PUBLISHED: 11:47 21 January 2019

Belle Vue landlord Harry Cawley, landlady Fiona Cawley and friend Jennifer Wythe (left) celebrate outside City Hall after being spared closure. Picture: Archant

Belle Vue landlord Harry Cawley, landlady Fiona Cawley and friend Jennifer Wythe (left) celebrate outside City Hall after being spared closure. Picture: Archant

Archant

A landlady has said the prospect of being shut down had “haunted her” after councillors decided against calling last orders on the pub.

The fate of the Belle Vue pub in Norwich will be sealed today Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe fate of the Belle Vue pub in Norwich will be sealed today Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Belle Vue on St Philips Road in Norwich had been threatened with closure after two live music events led to complaints from neighbours and a review of its licence.

However, landlady Fiona Cawley breathed a huge sigh of relief as councillors opted against revoking its licence at the hearing.

Mrs Cawley said: “I was bracing myself for the worst and the very idea of being the person that closed the Belle Vue for good haunted me.

“We never want to upset our neighbours and we want to work with them, so we are so glad this whole thing is over and done with.”

Harry Cawley, her son and landlord of the pub, added: “We’ve had a lot of ideas that we’ve had to put on hold because this has been hanging over our heads. Now we can look forward again.

“We’ve been looking at opening a kitchen which we can now do and we can now push on with this.”

The hearing was scheduled after two live music events, held last year, led to complaints from neighbours to the pub about noise.

Richard Divey, one of the city council’s environmental officers, said body camera footage from a police visit to the pub demonstrated how the noise escaped the pub and disturbed neighbours.

This led to the licensing review being held, with the pub putting forward two measures to mitigate this - agreeing not to host live music and installing noise limiting equipment in the pub.

These proposed measures were enough to convince a Norwich City Council licensing sub-committee to allow the pub to continue operating, with members taking just moments to decide the pub’s fate.

David Fulman, chairman of the sub-committee, praised all parties involved for their co-operation during the review process, as he delivered its decision.

The pub last hosted a live music in October, but following the complaints agreed they would hold no further performances. As a result of the review, live music is now prohibited at the pub as part of its licence.

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

Stash of weapons seized by police from Earlham property. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Nicola Haste and Samantha Chapman. Steve Adams

Super blood moon set to dominate Norfolk skies

A super blood moon is due to rise over Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich police officer punched in the face

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

#includeImage($article, 225)

Super blood moon set to dominate Norfolk skies

A super blood moon is due to rise over Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Argos has everything’ - Canaries player stuns fans with his favourite thing about Norwich

Onel Hernández has spoken about his love of Argos. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘You have got to be diverse’ - Norfolk butchers’ trade stays steady as demand for meat-free options grows

Jamie Archer, centre, with Ollie Baxter, left, and Ian Plunkett, at Archer's Butchers, after they won the Butchers Shop of the Year award in a national competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New Norfolk free school gets green light – the second so far in 2019

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

The Wymondham Community Kitchen co-ordinator, Teresa Wiseman, front, with the kitchen team of volunteers, ready to serve up the meal for those who live alone. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists