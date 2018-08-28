Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Plans for new care village and Co-op in Broadland town recommended for approval

PUBLISHED: 09:45 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:45 24 December 2018

The Marriott's Way at Reepham towards Cawston, the route Reepham High School students will have to walk home after their free bus from Reepham to Cawston has been axed. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Marriott's Way at Reepham towards Cawston, the route Reepham High School students will have to walk home after their free bus from Reepham to Cawston has been axed. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant copyright 2011

Plans for a new care village in the Broadland market town have been recommended for approval by council officers.

How the new food store and care home could look. Pictures: CAM ArchitectsHow the new food store and care home could look. Pictures: CAM Architects

Central England Co-operative has applied to build the new village on the old station yard in Reepham, an application due to be decided in the new year.

The proposed development includes a 60-bedroom care home and 35 assisting living homes - 20 flats and 15 bungalows.

A new Co-op food store, offices, car parking and a club house are also touted in the development, which will make use of a 2.75 hectare site.

The application, which was lodged in June, is due to be decided at the first 2019 meeting of Broadland District Council’s planning committee, with officers recommended it for approval.

It also has received the unanimous support of Reepham Town Council, though not without reservation, with members raising concerns about the impact the development could have on the local GP practice.

The report going before councillors next month said: “Whilst the town council unanimously agreed that they support development of this site and remain supportive of plans to provide care facilities in Reepham, they continue to have strong reservations about this proposed development.”

Concerns have also been raised that the village could compromise the Marriott’s Way heritage trail, a public footpath which follows the route of the former railway line into Norwich.

The manager of Norfolk County Council’s Marriott’s Way Trail Project said: “We feel the current proposals give insufficient consideration to the significant railway heritage and industrial archaeology of this site, including the setting of the former station and the surviving buildings and infrastructure.

“We feel the closeness of the proposed development will be detrimental to the attractiveness of the trail and station, and that consideration should be given to setting the boundary further back.”

Broadland District Council also received more than 40 letters of objection from members of the public.

However, the council’s case officer for the application said: “It is considered that the development of a care village, food store and offices are appropriate with the settlement limit and will provide significant employment opportunities within the Reepham area.”

The application will be decided on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Burglar arrested while opening Christmas presents

Nelson Street, Norwich. Photo: Google

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

Tim Krul celebrates with the visiting Norwich City supporters following Championship victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

New UK trailer released for film based on Norwich wrestler’s life

WWE star Paige. WWE star Paige. Picture John Giamundo/2015 WWE, Inc

Graffitied vehicle in dangerous condition stopped by police

Police found this vehicle to be in a dangerous condition when tehy pulled it over in Acle (Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team)

WATCH: Seven arrests and lifts home - how police handled Black Friday in Norwich

Inside Norfolk Police patrol car as it tours the night life hot spots in the city

Most Read

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Thaxted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dunmow woman, 22, dies after M11 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Long-serving airport employee looks back on 40 years in the terminals

#includeImage($article, 225)

Praise for staff in Hatfield Broak Oak ‘gun’ drama

#includeImage($article, 225)

Boost for Stansted as Eurowings announce Munich flights

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Plans for new care village and Co-op in Broadland town recommended for approval

The Marriott's Way at Reepham towards Cawston, the route Reepham High School students will have to walk home after their free bus from Reepham to Cawston has been axed. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

Midwife feared she would not work again after disciplinary battle

Sarah Ardizzone, a midwife at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Photo: Sarah Ardizzone

Market stall provides 50 fruit and veg boxes to Norwich Foodbank

Robert and Shelley Folland, who run the Folland Organics market stall in Norwich. Photo: Folland Organics
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists