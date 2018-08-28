Neighbours to Redwell brewery raise fears over proposed changes to tap room opening hours

Redwell Brewery has applied to extend the opening hours of its tap room.

A Norwich brewery’s bid to extend the opening hours of its tap room has been met with trepidation from close neighbours.

Redwell Brewery has applied to extent the opening hours of its taproom bar

Craft brewers Redwell has applied to Norwich City Council for permission to keep the new room at its brewery on Bracondale open for two hours longer each day.

The bar, which opened earlier this year, currently opens three days a week which would remain unchanged if the licensing application is approved.

However, the application has received several objections from neighbours, who have raised concerns about the venue, particularly concerning noise.

Guy Peryer, whose house joins onto the brewery, said: “We are Redwell’s closest neighbour. We moved here in 2015, prior to Redwell’s tap room licence.

“There is no way we would have moved here with the knowledge that a noisy pub was next door with public access until midnight every weekend and bank holidays.”

Mr Peryer said the venue was already impacting on his family home, through noise and smoke from a pizza oven infiltrating into a child’s bedroom and that approving the application would exacerbate this.

Sally Wilson, of Bracondale Millgate, added that while she generally supported Redwell as a business, the extended hours would “cause ill will”.

Dinah John, director of Trowse House Management Company Ltd, said: “Our communal garden is only separated by a wall from the large gravelled area at the back of the brewery - where tables are set out, drinks served and food outlets sited.

“The main issue for us is noise - of course we don’t object to people chatting but over the summer music has often been so loud and voices raised that we could no longer enjoy being in our own garden.”

However, while 11 neighbours have objected, there has been no such resistance from the police or the council’s environmental protection team.

In its application, the brewery also sets out ways it looks to prevent public nuisance, including notices instructing visitors to respect its neighbours.

If Norwich City Council’s licensing sub-committee approve the proposal on Wednesday, the bar would be allowed to open from 12pm until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 12pm until 10pm on Sundays.