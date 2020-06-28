Search

Advanced search

Question mark hangs over future of popular community centre

PUBLISHED: 14:49 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 28 June 2020

Eaton Park Community Centre. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Eaton Park Community Centre. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Archant

A question mark is hanging over what the future holds for one of Norwich’s community centres, because members of its long-standing management committee are retiring.

Liberal Democrat councillors Brian Watkins, Caroline Ackroyd and Judith Lubbock clear weeds from the entrance to the community centre. Pic: Norwich Liberal Democrats.Liberal Democrat councillors Brian Watkins, Caroline Ackroyd and Judith Lubbock clear weeds from the entrance to the community centre. Pic: Norwich Liberal Democrats.

Eaton Park Community Centre faces an uncertain future, but council bosses have insisted they want to keep it running and do not intend to permanently shut it.

The centre opened in 1982, after a group of people got together five years previously to raise money to build it.

They felt the communities around Eaton Park needed a place to meet for clubs and activities.

But, with members of the management committee retiring after many years - at a time when the centre is currently shut because of the coronavirus pandemic - Liberal Democrat councillors for Eaton are keen that their departure does not mean the centre stays shut.

James Wright, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at City Hall, said “They have done a fantastic job of managing this community centre, some members serving for over 20 years on the committee.

“The management committee ensured that it is well used, financially well managed and well looked after.

You may also want to watch:

“We now hope that another group of people, equally dedicated will want to manage this vital centre for the community for years to come.

“We understand that the city council is taking this opportunity to undertake a ‘review of the centre’ and how it is used. However as Eaton councillors we want to ensure that it re-opens as quickly as possible.”

Bosses at City Hall said they were keen to get the centre re-opened.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: “The community centre is an important aspect of Eaton Park and we have no plans for that to change.

“We are proud to see this as the basis of a thriving community hub in the park which meets the needs of people in the local area and beyond.

“We would like to thank the current committee for all their tireless work over the years.

“Discussions around the reopening of the centre are ongoing, and we are working towards that happening as soon as possible.”

All Norwich’s council-owned community centres are closed due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre warn it could close down ‘for a period’

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre, Intu, have warned it could close. Pic: Archant

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Plant business closes shop - but says ‘don’t worry, we’re still operating’

Antonia and Paul Smith of the Norfolk Olive Tree Company have closed their shop in Norwich's Riverside Road. Pic: submitted

Landlord to close pub over lack of outdoor space - despite street’s car ban

The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street. Photo: Nick Butcher

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Most Read

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre warn it could close down ‘for a period’

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre, Intu, have warned it could close. Pic: Archant

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Plant business closes shop - but says ‘don’t worry, we’re still operating’

Antonia and Paul Smith of the Norfolk Olive Tree Company have closed their shop in Norwich's Riverside Road. Pic: submitted

Landlord to close pub over lack of outdoor space - despite street’s car ban

The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street. Photo: Nick Butcher

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Which Norfolk car boot sales are open again?

Harry Murfet at the Bradenham car boot sale. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Paddy Davitt verdict: City’s FA Cup legacy needs to be nourished

The manner of Norwich City's FA Cup exit was a bitter pill to swallow Picture: Joe Giddens/NMC Pool/PA Wire.

‘Thank you for feeling our pain’ - Arsenal legend thanks City star for BLM support

Norwich City's Todd Cantwell showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement as he celebrated equalising against Manchester United Picture: Catherine Ivill/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Question mark hangs over future of popular community centre

Eaton Park Community Centre. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norfolk academy trust reveals Saturday lessons and August return date for year 10 pupils

Dame Rachel de Souza, chief executive of the Inspiration Trust, who is leading calls for children to return to school early from their summer holidays Picture: Andi Sapey/Inspiration Trust