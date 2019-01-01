Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Plans lodged for £1.1m scheme to create new Norwich homes

01 January, 2019 - 16:31
Norwich City Council's offices on Bullard Road, which could be turned into housing. Picture: Google

Norwich City Council's offices on Bullard Road, which could be turned into housing. Picture: Google

Google

Plans have been lodged for a £1.1m scheme which would see a block of offices in Norwich turned into seven council homes.

Norwich Regeneration Company, which is owned by Norwich City Council, has applied to City Hall to turn the former Catton Area Housing Office in Bullard Road into the homes.

If the scheme gets planning permission, it would see the offices turned into five four-bedroom houses and a two-bedroom house.

A separate, two-bedroom bungalow would also be built on the site, specifically for people with disabilities.

The council says the Bullard Road neighbourhood office is no longer needed for office space, with council employees who work there switching to City Hall.

The authority previously agreed to allocate £1.1m for the project, with council leaders saying they were having to look at converting existing buildings because of such high demand for homes in the city.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two people freed from cars by firefighters after A140 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s brave 1-1 Championship draw against Brentford

Timm Klose salvaged a point at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Klose the hero as Canaries rescue point after sluggish start to New Year’s Day clash with Brentford

Timm Klose of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Griffin Park, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

MATCHDAY LIVE: Brentford v Norwich City – Canaries bid for buzzing start to 2019

Norwich City look for a reponse and a positive start to 2019 when they face improving Brentford at Griffin Park.

Plans lodged for £1.1m scheme to create new Norwich homes

Norwich City Council's offices on Bullard Road, which could be turned into housing. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists