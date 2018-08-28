Airport safety fears over 328-home development

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Airport bosses have raised fears that a development of more than 300 homes could put flight safety at risk - but the plans have been recommended for approval.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Map showing where 328 homes could be build close to Norwich International Airport. Picture: Google Map showing where 328 homes could be build close to Norwich International Airport. Picture: Google

Developer Taylor Wimpey has already received outline permission to build up to 350 homes on land at St Faith’s Road in Old Catton, land on the edge of Norwich International Airport.

However, bosses at the airport have said that if developers do not adhere to a range of conditions, the scheme would “conflict with national and international aerodrome safety requirements and present a hazard to the safe operation of aircraft”.

Responding to a consultation into the plans, airport bosses said they objected to the development unless a range of conditions were met.

These included measures to make sure lighting did not dazzle pilots, any solar panels be designed to prevent glare and that the airport be notified at least 21 days before any cranes were used during construction.

Despite these fears, officers at Broadland District Council have recommended the reserved matters application for approval.

The council’s case officer for the scheme said: “Overall, it is considered that the layout is well designed and logical, providing an appropriate balance between highway safety, permeability and character.

“The applicant has worked closely with the airport and the airport has no objections, subject to conditions regarding external lighting, solar panels, the use of cranes and that a bird strike hazard assessment is implemented.”

The report adds that the airport’s safeguarding team has been consulted on the application to ensure the development does not impact on aviation safety.

The application says the development would consist of 328 homes, a mixture of one- to five-bedroom properties, and would include more than 100 affordable homes. Access points would be at Hurricane Way, St Faith’s Road and Repton Avenue.

The application is due for discussion at Broadland’s planning committee on Wednesday, January 9. With part of the site in Norwich City Council’s jurisdiction, the developers also need City Hall’s approval for the scheme to go ahead.

Taylor Wimpey was contacted for comment.