People ordered to stop excavating sand from beach at Hemsby

PUBLISHED: 17:34 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:34 16 November 2018

Hemsby beach. Photo: Archant

Hemsby beach. Photo: Archant

Archant

People who have used mechanical diggers to take “significant” amounts of sand and relocate sea defence blocks on Hemsby beach have been ordered to stop.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has been “made aware of the excavation of a significant volume of sand and the relocation of sea defence blocks on Hemsby beach”.

Officers from the council visited on Thursday (November 15), after it had been reported that a person or persons were using a mechanical digger on the beach beneath the cliff at The Marrams.

A spokesman said the council had no record of any application seeking consent for the works and issued a Temporary Stop Notice, adding: “The notice prohibits any further excavations or engineering operations on the affected land without the prior necessary approval of the Council.”

