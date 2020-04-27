Search

Garage owner ‘in limbo’ over new homes bid wants business to carry on

27 April, 2020 - 06:30
P&H Motorcycles is facing having to move after more than 35 years. Pic: P&H Motorcycles.

P&H Motorcycles

The owner of a garage which has been trading in Norwich for more than 35 years says he is in limbo - because he is facing eviction amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Robert Harrold, known as Harry, has run P&H Motorcycles in Harvey Lane since 1984.

But he says his business is facing an uncertain future.

That is because plans to redevelop the Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, site he is based on have been lodged, which means Mr Harrold is facing eviction.

The plans, which have been lodged with Norwich City Council and Broadland District Council, because the site straddles both boundaries, are to build eight homes on the third of an acre site.

A decision on whether to grant permission to Cambridge-based applicant GH Developments or not has yet to be taken.

But Mr Harrold said he had been served with notice of eviction by the developers, who bought the site last year.

He needs to be gone by June, although he says a mistake in the notice of eviction stated he needed to be gone by June last year.

He said: “We’ve been here for 35 years, we’ve got some very loyal customers and we’re very well known among motorcyclists.

“So far we’ve not found another business unit. With coronavirus, it’s not easy to find somewhere, especially as we’re an MOT testing centre.

“We are in limbo. We only really operate for six months of the year because motorcycling is seasonal, so this is making it really hard.”

Mr Harrold said he had been trying to get help from the landlord in finding a new location for his garage but stressed, in the meantime, P&H Motorcycles was still open for business.

Other businesses at the site are SJH Panelcraft and Harvey Lane garage.

After the EDP contacted GH Developments, they said they had not been contacted by any of the businesses at Harvey Lane.

But they said, in light of events, they are happy to offer a further two-month extension and to try to help find alternative premises.

If permission is granted, then four of the homes which would be built would be two-storey, three-bedroom townhouses and four would be single-bedroom flats.

There would be 14 car parking spaces for the new homes, which would include two visitor spaces.

The site used to also be home to Harvey Lane Car Sales.

But that business was dissolved a year ago.

