Key Norwich City match day route to re-open this week - but not in time for Hull City game

PUBLISHED: 14:02 12 March 2019

Norwich City fans are being urged to turn Carrow Road into a cauldron of noise as the first of the final 10 games of the season get underway. Picture: Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans are being urged to turn Carrow Road into a cauldron of noise as the first of the final 10 games of the season get underway. Picture: Paul Chesterton

Paul Chesterton

A key match-day route is due to re-open to Norwich City fans and the public at the end of the week.

The Novi Sad Friendship Bridge in Norwich, which has been closed for repairs since January. Picture: ArchantThe Novi Sad Friendship Bridge in Norwich, which has been closed for repairs since January. Picture: Archant

A £250,000 repair project for the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge is nearing completion, with the footbridge due to re-open on Friday, March 15.

The bridge, which crosses the River Wensum and caters for pedestrians and cyclists, has been closed since Monday, January 14 for crucial repairs.

In this period, the Canaries have played five home games, with a sixth to be played on Wednesday evening against Hull City.

The project has seen the ramp strengthened, steel edges re-fixed and resurfacing of the footway.

A County Hall spokesman said: “Novi Sad Friendship bridge is set to reopen on schedule as the current work nears completion.

“The popular walking and cycle link is due to re-open to the public on Friday with finished touches to the project being carried out over the next few weeks.”

