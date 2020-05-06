Video

Two Norwich tips set to reopen next week under social distancing rules

Mile Cross Recycling Centre is one of the tips set to reopen from next week. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Archant

Two Norwich tips are among those set to reopen from next week, the council has confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mile Cross and Mayton Wood recycling centres are among the eight set to reopen under strict social distancing rules on Monday.

The sites reopening are: Caister, Dereham, Hempton, King’s Lynn, Ketteringham, Mayton Wood, Mile Cross and Thetford.

The county’s 20 tips have been closed since March 25, when travel was limited to essential purposes.

Customers will have to remain two metres from others, with cars on a managed one-in-one-out basis and only two adults allowed out of each car to unload their waste.

READ MORE: Council tips reopening in parts of country - but not yet in Norfolk

Staff will not offer assistance in emptying cars, and initially tips will be open only to cars and vans.

People will be able to dispose of green waste, general refuse and charged for DIY construction and demolition waste disposal.

Andy Grant, cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “Firstly, a massive thank you to everybody across Norfolk that has done their bit to help by managing their waste and recyclables as best they can at this challenging time.

“With people spending so much time at home and the weather improving, it may be difficult for residents to deal with the build-up of waste at home, so we are using the staff we have available to re-open eight recycling centres.”

But he added: “However, in line with the government’s advice to stay at home, people should only make a journey to the recycling centre if their waste or recycling cannot safely be stored at home.

READ MORE: When will garden centres, tips, gyms, offices and shops reopen?

“And if you or anyone in your household has Covid-19 symptoms you must not visit a centre at all.

“We are inviting cars and car derived vans only on to the sites.”

He warned that tips were likely to be “extremely busy” with queues expected, and urged people to avoid sites during busy periods of the weekends and the morning.

Steve Morphew, Labour group leader, said: “This is a welcome relief for many but unless you are desperate I suggest giving it a couple of days or else be prepared for long waits and take a good supply of patience and community spirit with you.”

And Lib Dem leader Steffan Aquarone added: “I am delighted the council has listened to calls to reopen recycling centres so flytipping can be reduced.

“However, it is disappointing not all 20 are being opened.

“Norfolk is behind other areas of the country so there should not be any excuses from the council if this doesn’t go smoothly.

“Given past confusion with changes at recycling centres the council needs to ensure its communications are crystal clear so the public knows exactly what they can and cannot do.”

READ MORE: Fears lockdown fly-tipping going under-reported as ‘some areas’ record rise