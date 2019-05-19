Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Shop where smuggled cigarettes were seized is banned from selling alcohol

19 May, 2019 - 06:30
Illegal tobacco was seized from Magdalen Road Convenience Store. Pic: Norfolk Trading Standards.

Illegal tobacco was seized from Magdalen Road Convenience Store. Pic: Norfolk Trading Standards.

Norfolk Trading Standards

A Norwich shop has been banned from selling alcohol, after watchdogs discovered it had been storing and selling smuggled counterfeit cigarettes.

Friad Mohammed, who is the new owner of Magdalen Road Convenience Store. Pic: Dan GrimmerFriad Mohammed, who is the new owner of Magdalen Road Convenience Store. Pic: Dan Grimmer

But the new owner of Magdalen Road Convenience Store in Norwich says he is applying for a new alcohol licence and aims to put the previous incidents in the past.

The store's alcohol licence was recently revoked by Norwich City Council after illegal tobacco was seized there earlier this year.

The seizure was made by Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs earlier this year after a tip-off from a member of the public led to Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards officers going into the shop and buying illegal tobacco.

A Trading Standards spokesman said: "We are grateful to members of the public who reported their concerns to us about the sale of illegal tobacco at the Magdalen Road Convenience Store in Norwich. These reports led to a number of test purchases and a seizure earlier this year."

Magdalen Road Convenience Store. Pic: Dan GrimmerMagdalen Road Convenience Store. Pic: Dan Grimmer

You may also want to watch:

Trading Standards applied to Norwich City Council's licensing committee for the shop's licence to sell alcohol to be reviewed.

The committee meeting heard how the licence holder Rebaz Aziz had surrendered the licence in April and the police had objected to an application to transfer it.

Trading Standards officers told the committee how they, the police and Her Majesty's Revenues and Customs had inspected the store and "there was evidence that the premises had been involved in the sale and storage of smuggled tobacco products on the premises and that there was evidence that a person was working in the premises who was not eligible to work in the United Kingdom due to their immigration status."

A sample of cigarettes suspected to be counterfeit was shown to the committee. Norfolk police backed the review and councillors on the City Hall committee unanimously revoked the licence.

Nobody from the shop made representations or attended the meeting.

But Friad Mohammed, who has taken over the shop since the seizure earlier this year, said he hoped he would be able to secure a new licence.

He said: "We are now under new ownership and I am looking to put what happened before in the past. I have gone to my solicitors because we are hoping we can get a new licence."

Most Read

Why are there white lines around Norwich city centre?

Performance artist Johannes Bellinkx will be asking people to follow the route backwards to experience the city in a different way. Photo: Archant

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Community tip-off to police sees Norwich man jailed for supplying drugs

Sonny Morley has been jailed for three years for supplying Class A drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Police in riot gear storm Norwich flat as neighbours vent frustration over drug problems on estate

Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operation Gravity. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Why are there white lines around Norwich city centre?

Performance artist Johannes Bellinkx will be asking people to follow the route backwards to experience the city in a different way. Photo: Archant

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Community tip-off to police sees Norwich man jailed for supplying drugs

Sonny Morley has been jailed for three years for supplying Class A drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Police in riot gear storm Norwich flat as neighbours vent frustration over drug problems on estate

Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operation Gravity. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Shop where smuggled cigarettes were seized is banned from selling alcohol

Illegal tobacco was seized from Magdalen Road Convenience Store. Pic: Norfolk Trading Standards.

Female police officer suffers broken eye socket and nose in city attack

Prince of Wales Road at night. Picture: Denise Bradley

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Buendia only has eyes for the Canaries in the Premier League

Emi Buendia wants to make his mark in the Premier League with Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Landlord and landlady of village’s last remaining pub to retire

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers will be leaving The Dog Inn in Horsford in December after a nine year stint behind the bar. Photo: Luke Powell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists