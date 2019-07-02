Search

Thousands could have to vote elsewhere due to Norwich polling station shake-up

02 July, 2019 - 10:30
Wesley the Miniature Schnauzer outside a polling station in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Wesley the Miniature Schnauzer outside a polling station in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Archant

Thousands of people in Norwich could have to head to a different place to vote when elections next come along, because of a potential shake-up of polling stations.

Norwich City Council is asking people to submit their views on current polling station arrangements.

City Hall s required to complete a full review of all polling districts and polling places every five years, to make sure arrangements are as convenient as possible for any future elections or referendums.

Laura McGillivray, chief executive and returning officer for Norwich City Council, said: "We're asking community groups and individuals to provide as much information as they can about their current polling station, including issues such as location, parking and disability access and whether they are aware of any other suitable premises that could be used for polling duties."

A number of proposals have been put forward, including changes in Bowthorpe, Catton Grove, Eaton, Lakenham, Mancroft, Mile Cross, Nelson, Sewell, Town Close and University wards.

The deadline is Wednesday, July 24 for the initial consultation period and Thursday, August 29 for the final consultation.

Any changes will be presented to a full meeting of council in September to agree.

Further information along with a questionnaire and details about other ways to respond can be found at www.norwich.gov.uk/elections

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

‘It could be our home next’: Family too scared to sleep after six-week arson attack spate

Firefighters working to extinguish a car targeted by arsonists on Appleyard Crescent. Photo: Submitted

People affected by Norwich arson attacks urged to talk to police at special surgery

Firefighters working to extinguish a car targeted by arsonists on Appleyard Crescent. Photo: Submitted

Tributes to ‘free spirited’ Norwich rock singer Eric Gough after cancer death

Tributes have been paid to Norwich rock singer Eric Gough, pictured centre with covers band Raw Deal. Photo: Kingsley Harris, East Anglian Music Archive

Shooting trial: teenager shot in back at close range in “planned attack” at Norwich park

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

CCTV could be used to enforce new housing estate bus gate

Developer David Wilson Homes is planning to build the bus gate at its new Kingfisher Meadows estate, off Holt Road, in 2020. Picture: Chris Bishop

Thousands could have to vote elsewhere due to Norwich polling station shake-up

Wesley the Miniature Schnauzer outside a polling station in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Norwich City transfer rumours: Baggies set to sign winger and keep hold of midfield talent

West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper, left, battling with Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis during a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Wolves, Hannover and Holstein Kiel also keen on Belgian winger

Is sporting director Stuart Webber eyeing another young Belgian talent to add to Norwich City's academy ranks? Picture: Tony Thrussell

Vulnerable children in limbo amid fears £40,000-a-year school has closed

Cre8 Futures' original premises in Southgates Road, Great Yarmouth, from which it has since moved. Parents say the independent school has suddenly shut this week. Picture: Submitted
