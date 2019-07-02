Thousands could have to vote elsewhere due to Norwich polling station shake-up

Wesley the Miniature Schnauzer outside a polling station in Norwich. Photo: Archant Archant

Thousands of people in Norwich could have to head to a different place to vote when elections next come along, because of a potential shake-up of polling stations.

Norwich City Council is asking people to submit their views on current polling station arrangements.

City Hall s required to complete a full review of all polling districts and polling places every five years, to make sure arrangements are as convenient as possible for any future elections or referendums.

Laura McGillivray, chief executive and returning officer for Norwich City Council, said: "We're asking community groups and individuals to provide as much information as they can about their current polling station, including issues such as location, parking and disability access and whether they are aware of any other suitable premises that could be used for polling duties."

A number of proposals have been put forward, including changes in Bowthorpe, Catton Grove, Eaton, Lakenham, Mancroft, Mile Cross, Nelson, Sewell, Town Close and University wards.

The deadline is Wednesday, July 24 for the initial consultation period and Thursday, August 29 for the final consultation.

Any changes will be presented to a full meeting of council in September to agree.

Further information along with a questionnaire and details about other ways to respond can be found at www.norwich.gov.uk/elections