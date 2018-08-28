Search

Norwich party leaders could press MPs for Brexit vote

PUBLISHED: 20:46 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:46 27 November 2018

Leaders of the three political groups at Norwich City Council are to press MPs for a public vote - if Parliament rejects the final Brexit deal.

And they will say that Norwich City Council has a “strong desire” that retaining EU membership should be an option in that vote.

Liberal Democrats and Greens at City Hall had tabled a motion at the full council meeting, calling for the Labour-run authority to back the People’s Vote campaign, which calls for a public vote on the final Brexit deal.

Labour amended the motion, which meant rather than joining other councils in endorsing the People’s Vote campaign, the council instead welcomed other councils’ endorsement of a public vote on whether to accept the final Brexit agreement.

But they also agreed the leaders of the Labour, Green and Lib Dem groups would write to the city’s MPs calling for the public vote if the deal is rejected.

Lib Dem Mr Wright warned “the stakes are very high”, while Green group leader Denise Carlo said: “People in a democracy are entitled to change their minds”.

The amended motion was unanimously agreed.

