Former Norwich supermarket could be transformed into new 24-hour gym

Lidl store on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Plans have been submitted to transform an closed supermarket into a 24-hour gym.

PureGym has lodged plans with Norwich City Council to turn the former Lidl site on Copenhagen Way, off Aylsham Road, into an open-all hours fitness centre.

In the application Peter Brett Associates, on behalf of PureGym, said: “The proposed development will enable the application site to be occupied by PureGym, the UK’s largest gym group with over 200 sites and one million members throughout the UK.

“The nearest existing PureGym facilities are currently located a considerable distance from Norwich in Ipswich.

PureGym was established in 2009 and provides affordable gym membership on a flexible, no contract basis.”

Parking will remain on the site with 79 spaces for cars, and four disabled spaces with bicycle points increased to 20 from 10.

The gym will create two full-time jobs and 10 part time jobs including management roles, personal trainers and cleaners.

The Lidl store closed in January this year after a new store opened on Aylsham Road.

Norwich currently has three 24-hour gyms, The Gym on Hall Road and Little London Street and 24/7 Fitness Norwich Gym on Wherry Road, near Riverside.

A range of equipment is planned to be at the site.

Peter Brett Associates added: “The proposed gym at Aylsham Road will comprise a main gym area, studio, free weights and activity zone In addition, changing facilities and showers will be provided, as well as staff facilities.”

Like other 24-hour gyms in Norwich, the PureGym would not be staffed at all times.

This means that the company has submitted comprehensive security details to the council.

The document says: “All PureGym facilities are highly secure with entry controlled via pods that can only be operated using a unique 8-digit PIN number that is issued to each member.

“Changing rooms are also protected with access control PIN operated key pads. Additional protection is provided by an extensive CCTV system with cameras typically covering entrances, staircases, the gym floor and all fire doors.”