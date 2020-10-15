Search

Advanced search

Norwich MP defies party whip to vote against ‘spy cops’ bill

PUBLISHED: 05:45 16 October 2020

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment

Labour MP Clive Lewis has gone against his party to vote against the controversial so-called “spy cops” bill.

The Norwich South MP said he had defied the Labour party whip “with a heavy heart” but argued the proposed legislation was “dangerous” and should be opposed.

The Covert Human Intelligence Bill would grant wide-ranging legal rights to undercover agents to commit crimes in the course of their work.

It would explicitly authorise police, the National Crime Agency, MI5 and other agencies that use informants or undercover agents to commit a specific crime as part of an operation.

However, the legislation stresses agencies must not breach the Human Rights Act, which requires the government to protect life.

You may also want to watch:

In a post explaining the reasons for voting against at the third reading of the bill on Thursday, Mr Lewis said: “Whatever the alleged checks and balances in this bill, at its heart it breaks a fundamental element of natural British justice.

“That is that without a written constitution, without a Bill of Rights, we accept that ‘everyone is equal before the law’. It sounds silly to have to state this, and yet this is a principle that has been hard won by the people of this country over many centuries.

“And yet this bill undermines that principle. It basically allows a wide range of public and arms lengths bodies to award in effect ‘a license to kill’ – putting them out of the reach of the law we all are accountable to.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, argued that although the legislation was flawed Labour should not vote it down because it is crucial to enable clandestine policing to continue.

But 34 of his MPs – led by Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnell and Diane Abbott – voted against it on the grounds it is a breach of the rule of law.

Labour frontbenchers Margaret Greenwood, the shadow schools spokesperson, and shadow financial secretary to the treasury, Dan Carden, both resigned over the issue.

The bill passed its third reading by 313 votes to 98.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Mark Armstrong: Here’s hoping Blickling Half can kick-start safe return for Norfolk race scene

Let's hope the Blickling Half Marathon can start a return for the Norfolk road race scene. Picture: Archant

Fears lack of Bonfire Night events could increase firework injuries at home

Last year's Big Boom fireworks display in Norwich. With events like that cancelled due to coronavirus, there are fears people could be hurt putting on displays in their gardens. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Man used axe to cause almost £5k of damage to car after driver argument

Augustus Hare Drive, Norwich, where Danny Glen used an axe to damage another vehicle following a dispute. Picture: Google Streetview

What UEA is doing to curb coronavirus in Norwich

Prof Neil Ward, deputy vice-chancellor of the University of East Anglia. Picture: University of East Anglia

Get stuck in! Norwich City sticker books return for a second edition

Oversized examples of the Norwich City player stickers which will be launched soon with the NCFC sticker album in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, held by, from left, Laura Gardner, Emily Randall, David Hannant, and Sophie Kendall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY