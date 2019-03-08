Search

Manifesto for Norwich: 11 pledges politicians must back

PUBLISHED: 07:57 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 11 November 2019

The Manifesto for Norwich demands a better deal from our politicians for our fine city. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Manifesto for Norwich demands a better deal from our politicians for our fine city. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A bold Manifesto for Norwich has been launched in a bid hold our politicians to account during this election campaign and beyond.

The manifesto asks politicians to pledge to get Norfolk and Suffolk's mental health trust out of special measures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe manifesto asks politicians to pledge to get Norfolk and Suffolk's mental health trust out of special measures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In the coming days political leaders will launch the manifestos they hope will persuade the people of East Anglia to vote for them.

But for too long promises have been made and now it is time for politicians to deliver.

The list contains 11 main points which the Evening News believes need urgent attention from infrastructure and housing to travel and health.

This paper would never tell its readers how to vote. The job of our reporters is to question politicians and their policies and provide a voice for the people of Norwich.

We are proud of our political neutrality - but when it comes to our fine city and the people who live and work here we are fiercely on their side.

That is what prompted Evening News to compile this ambitious collection of issues that matter the most.

- ­Fight to lift people out of poverty and end the 'have and have not' community gap in our city

- Make Norwich in 90 minutes a reality on all rail services to and from the capital

- Demand parity of esteem for mental health and finally get the mental health trust out of special measures

- Pledge to fight for full dualling of the A47 to enable better access to our city

- Fight for more sustainable cash for our councils so crucial services can be provided

- Solve the social care crisis to improve care for the city's vulnerable and older people

- Supercharge our mobile phone coverage and broadband to boost connectivity and ensure Norwich is not left behind

- More affordable housing to be built while protecting Norwich's unique character and charm

- Pledge to drive down carbon emissions and air pollution by investment in public transport and cycling lanes

- Stamp out the scourge of county lines drugs gangs who are targeting Norwich

- A longer-term promise is needed to ensure classrooms have resources with a particular focus on children with special educational needs

Chloe Smith, Conservative candidate in Norwich North, said: "I think it's important to get things done for our city and county so I always welcome this newspaper's campaigns on big issues as well. Like the Evening News I'm passionate about improving our transport, housing, NHS, schools, environment and making sure there are more good jobs. For example, I'm proud to have secured the new Norwich trains that began this year, and there's more to do."

Labour's Norwich South candidate, Clive Lewis, backed the Evening New's manifesto adding: "The fact that 99% of this list still needs doing is a damning indictment of ten years of Tory failure in government. From rebuilding our health and care system through action to end poverty to prioritising action on climate breakdown, so many of these are my priorities and the priorities.

"I'm delighted this paper is calling on all politicians in the East to bring to our communities the real change we need now."

