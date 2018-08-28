Norwich City to discover fate of its licensing bid ahead of Take That’s return

Norwich City Football Club will discover next week whether it has been successful in its bid to tweak its premises licence for live music events.

The club applied to the city council last month for permission to place temporary bar areas around Carrow Road ahead of Take That’s return to the stadium next May.

Its new chief operating officer Ben Kensell said the proposals would make the stadium more attractive to live music promoters, as he unveiled the ambition to host yearly concerts at the ground.

Next week, members of the city council’s licensing sub-committee will decide whether to grant to club its wish, which would allow it to erect marquees around the stadium on concert days.

The club has also proposed a number of conditions to try to ensure the changes have minimal impact on the surrounding area.

These include limiting the number of concert days to a maximum of three per calendar year, restricting other events to six per year and preventing event-goers from taking alcohol off site.

The application has received no objection from Norfolk Police’s licensing team, while Richard Divey, environmental protection officer at the city council, said it was unlikely the plans would cause a nuisance.

However, it has attracted some objection from neighbours.

Elizabeth Stevens, of Geoffrey Watling Way, said: “Whilst I appreciate we are living alongside a venue who wish to stage events, they should also consider the impact on their neighbours.”

Zinnia Chown, also of Geoffrey Watling Way, added: “As an existing sport complex already providing food and drinks, there should be enough facilities within the existing area to provide these.”

Meanwhile, Michael Smyth, of Carrow Road, called for the council to fully review the football club’s licence, raising concerns around the marquee bars and noise.

He said: “During the last major concert my property on Carrow Road was uninhabitable, due to the loud volume of noise.”

Mr Divey, however, said: “The restriction on the number of events means it is unlikely a statutory nuisance will be generated in this are.

“Due to the nature of the noise environment in the area, I would assume local residents accept noise will impact on them at times.”