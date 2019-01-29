Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich City Council to discuss whether to withdraw support for NDR Western Link

29 January, 2019 - 17:22
Artist's impression of a viaduct which could carry the Western Link over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Artist's impression of a viaduct which could carry the Western Link over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council

Norwich City Council will tonight be asked to reverse a recent decision of the controlling Labour cabinet and withdraw its support for the proposed road to link the Northern Distributor Road to the A47.

Denise Carlo, Green Party leader at Norwich City Council. Pic: Archant Library.Denise Carlo, Green Party leader at Norwich City Council. Pic: Archant Library.

And the Green party will also be pushing for the city council to declare a ‘climate emergency’ and make pledges to make Norwich carbon neutral by 2030.

Earlier this month, the city council’s cabinet agreed to maintain its support for the Western Link which Norfolk County Council is looking to build.

That road would connect the NDR, now known as the Broadland Northway, to the A47, with four options on the table.

The city council’s cabinet, while still supporting the principle of the road, did not commit to a single preferred route, although councillors ruled out backing the option of single carriageway improvements to the A1067 and B1535.

The options for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.The options for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

And the cabinet agreed support would be withdrawn should final designs not include measures to promote walking, cycling and use of public transport, improve air quality and encourage growth.

However, Green group leader Denise Carlo will tonight table a motion that the council should reverse that decision and advise County Hall that it opposes the principle to construct the Western Link.

It comes after the Norfolk Wildlife Trust said all four options for the road - some of which include viaducts over river valley - would cause “unacceptable damage” to habitats unless there was a “significant commitment” to mitigation and creating new habitats.

Mrs Carlo said: “The irreversible harm to the Wensum and Tud valleys, higher greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate breakdown and extra new traffic are a high price for people and the environment to pay.”

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee previously said: “We are absolutely committed to minimising potential adverse impacts and, wherever possible, enhancing the environment.

“We’ve already done lots of work and research into this, including commissioning our own ecologists and environmental experts and seeking advice from Natural England and the Environment Agency.”

Tonight’s City Hall meeting will also see the Greens push for the city council to declare a ‘climate emergency’.

Oxford City Council recently took such a step, when it backed a Green party motion which was partially amended by the Labour group.

The Greens hope Norwich will follow suit, with their motion saying resources need to be committed to cut carbon emissions. The motion seeks a pledge from the council to make Norwich carbon neutral by 2030.

What are the Western Link options?

Option A: Single carriageway upgrade to A1067 to Lenwade and B1535 to A47 Wood Lane junction at Honingham, using existing bridge at Attlebridge. Cost: £60m.

Option B: New dual carriageway and A1067 upgrade. New route to east of Weston Longville linked to A47 at Wood Lane junction. Two alternatives to link to A1067. New junction at Attlebridge, using current bridge or viaduct over Wensum, joining A1067 east of Attlebridge. Cost: £155m.

Option C: New dual carriageway and A1067 upgrade. Link to A47 at Wood Lane. New junction to take route between Weston Longville and Ringland, crossing Wensum on viaduct. Cost: £153m.

Option D: New dual carriageway and A1067 upgrade. New route west of Ringland, linked to A47 either at Taverham Road junction or near Easton roundabout junction, crossing Wensum on viaduct. Second viaduct over Tud. Cost: £161m.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Teenager assaulted and robbed while using city cash point

St Vedast Street at its junction with Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Norwich City Council to discuss whether to withdraw support for NDR Western Link

Artist's impression of a viaduct which could carry the Western Link over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Would you think before you ink? - Norwich tattoo artists voice opinions on face tattoos

Shane and Nicola Grady at Cold Iron Tattoo. Photo: Julia O'Driscoll
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists