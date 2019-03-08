Council investigating city venues over noise complaints from neighbours

Lynn Lockhart and Matt Edwards delivering a petition about noise from Norwich venues at City Hall. Picture: David Hannant Archant

Two Norwich city centre venues embroiled in a noise row with neighbours are being investigated over whether they have breached their licences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

City Hall has launched investigations into the Rooftop Gardens on Rose Lane and the Last Pub Standing on King Street, following complaints from neighbours.

However, a petition submitted over loud music in residential areas was not included on the agenda of the city council's licensing committee.

While the petition, signed by almost 100 people, was submitted on time, the city council's licensing manager Tony Shearman said it could not be included on the agenda.

He said: "The petition was received, but it included comments made in relation to a current licensing application - therefore it will be discussed at the sub committee coming up around this."

The application in question was from Tudor Stores on Rose Lane, which wants to extend the hours it sells alcohol until 4am.

You may also want to watch:

An objection to this bid was included as an issue in the overarching petition against loud music events in residential areas - which was submitted by 68-year-old Lynn Lockhart.

Ben Price, Green Party city councillor for Thorpe Hamlet, asked whether the petition could still be debated solely on the noise issue, however Mr Shearman said this would not be possible due to the ongoing investigations.

He added: "The petition spoke of three venues, one of which is a live application and the other two are being investigated."

Mr Shearman also confirmed that the issues raised by the petitioners would be taken into account by officers when investigating whether either the Rooftop Gardens or the Last Pub Standing had been in breach of their licences.

The petition was started over the May Bank Holiday weekend, following the 'Kissed On the Roof' event at the Rooftop Gardens - an outsourced event for which a temporary events notice was granted.

Management from both the Rooftop Gardens and Last Pub Standing have insisted they do all they can to be good neighbours and limit noise pollution.

Ms Lockhart said she was frustrated the petition could not be debated at the meeting and that she would again attempt to bring it to the table in future.