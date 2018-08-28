Search

Cabinet members say ‘oui’ to French connection over energy as council looks to reduce bills in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:25 15 November 2018

Norwich families would get cheaper energy bills under a new city council initiative, leaders say. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Norwich families would get cheaper energy bills under a new city council initiative, leaders say. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Archant

A new partnership aiming to provide cheaper energy bills for people in Norwich has been rubber stamped by councillors.

Norwich City Council has agreed to link up with French company ENGIE Power Ltd to generate what is known as an “energy white label” company.

This will see the council create a “brand”, which customers can sign up for, with the energy provided by the company at a rate the council said would be lower than the standard variable tariffs.

The scheme was agreed by members of the city council’s cabinet on Wednesday evening, with City Hall aiming to attract at least 1,500 customers a year for the first three years.

Kevin Maguire, cabinet member for safe city environment, said the scheme was “another example” of how the city council is looking to combat fuel poverty in the area.

Denise Carlo, leader of the Norwich Green group, questioned whether ENGIE was the company offering the best renewable energy standards available.

However Mr Maguire said officers had looked at a number of options, and that this option was the best.

Topic Tags:

