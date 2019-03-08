Norwich City Council elections 2019; Spotlight on Bowthorpe, Catton Grove and Crome

Scenes from last year's Norwich City Council election count. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A boundary review means all 39 seats on Norwich City Council are up for grabs on May 2. DAN GRIMMER looks at Bowthorpe, Catton Grove and Crome wards.

Norwich City Council Labour leader Alan Waters is hoping to retain his Crome seat. Picture: Ian Burt Norwich City Council Labour leader Alan Waters is hoping to retain his Crome seat. Picture: Ian Burt

It is now seven years since the Conservatives last had a seat at City Hall, when Labour completed the wipe-out with their victories in Bowthorpe and Catton Grove.

Labour are looking to husband and wife pair Mike and Sue Sands, along with Sally Button, to keep Bowthorpe red.

Mrs Sands had a comfortable 718 majority over the second-placed Conservatives when she retained her seat last year.

Among her challengers are former Conservative group leader and Cromer Academy head Antony Little, who lost his Bowthorpe seat in September 2011.

Antony LIttle is hoping to win the Conservatives a seat in Bowthorpe. Picture: Inspiration Trust Antony LIttle is hoping to win the Conservatives a seat in Bowthorpe. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Syed Ahmod and Thomas Sheppard are the other Conservative candidates in Bowthorpe, while the Liberal Democrats are pinning their hopes on Samuel Neal and Danielle Engelbrecht.

Eyeing success for the Greens are Tim Jones, city councillor for Nelson from 2014 until 2018, Sabine Virani and Jennifer Ramsay.

Bowthorpe also has an independent candidate in Jon Watson.

Three members of Labour’s cabinet are looking to retain seats in Catton Grove - Gail Harris (deputy leader and cabinet member for social housing), Paul Kendrick (cabinet member for resources) and Mike Stonard (cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth).

Tim Jones, one of the Green candidates for Bowthorpe. Pic: Green Party. Tim Jones, one of the Green candidates for Bowthorpe. Pic: Green Party.

Mr Stonard held the seat for Labour in last year’s election - 411 votes ahead of Conservative Henry Newton. Tory candidates for Catton Grove are Henry Lynn, Roger Tubby and John Tye.

Green contenders are Ian Chapman, Tony Park and Christine Way, while the Lib Dems have Sean Bennett, Christopher Morgan and Wendy Outwin.

A name absent from the Crome ballot is David Bradford. After more than 40 years, the Labour veteran has called it a day. However, Labour’s candidates include council leader Alan Waters, former Lord Mayor Marion Maxwell, who enjoyed a 527 majority over her Conservative challenger last year, and Adam Giles.

Among Lib Dem candidates is Nigel Lubbock, husband of Eaton city councillor Judith Lubbock. Alexander Atkins and Joyce Pitty are the other Lib Dem hopefuls.

Jon Watson, standing as an independent in Bowthorpe. Picture: Janet Watson Jon Watson, standing as an independent in Bowthorpe. Picture: Janet Watson

The Conservatives are fielding Mary Fisher, John Hipperson and Ethan Harvey and the Green candidates are Judith Ford, Olivia Hanks and Paul Meade.

Who is standing?

Bowthorpe

Nigel Lubbock is standing for the Lib Dems in Catton Grove. Picture: Archant Library. Nigel Lubbock is standing for the Lib Dems in Catton Grove. Picture: Archant Library.

• Syed Ahmod (C)

• * Sally Button (L)

• Danielle Engelbrecht (LD)

• Tim Jones (G)

• Antony Little (C)

• Samuuel Neal (LD)

• Jennifer Ramsay (G)

• * Mike Sands (L)

• * Sue Sands (L)

• Thomas Sheppard (C)

• Sabine Virani (G)

• Jon Watson (I)

Catton Grove

• Sean Bennett (LD)

• Ian Chapman (G)

• * Gail Harris (L)

• * Paul Kendrick (L)

• Henry Lynn (C)

• Christopher Morgan (LD)

• Wendy Outwin (LD)

• Tony Park (G)

• * Mike Stonard (L)

• Roger Tubby (C)

• John Tye (C)

• Christine Way (G)

Crome

• Alexander Atkins (LD)

• Mary Fisher (C)

• Judith Ford (G)

• Adam Giles (L)

• Olivia Hanks (G)

• Ethan Harvey (C)

• John Hipperson (C)

• Nigel Lubbock (LD)

• * Marion Maxwell (L)

• Paul Meade (G)

• Joyce Pitty (LD)

• * Alan Waters (L)

* denotes sitting councillor